Tragic Collision Near Nagpur: Two Indian Army Jawans Killed, Six Injured

Two Indian Army jawans were killed and six others injured after a private bus and their autorickshaw collided near Nagpur. The cause of the collision is unclear. The injured are receiving treatment at various hospitals. The incident has led to local unrest and a blockade on the Nagpur-Jabalpur Highway.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 16-06-2024 22:27 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 22:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident near Nagpur, two jawans of the Indian Army lost their lives while six others sustained injuries following a collision between a private bus and their autorickshaw. The incident occurred on the Kanhan river bridge near Kamptee town on Sunday evening, police sources reported.

The injured individuals, including two critically wounded soldiers, are undergoing treatment at different hospitals. The auto driver also suffered severe injuries.

The collision has led to significant local unrest, with angry residents vandalizing the bus and blocking the Nagpur-Jabalpur Highway. Police are currently investigating the cause of the accident.

