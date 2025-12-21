Controversy Over Recount in Kamptee Polls
A recount was ordered in Kamptee, Nagpur district, due to Congress objections to a BJP candidate's narrow victory. The recount occurs amid tight security with BJP and Congress supporters present, highlighting tension during Maharashtra's municipal council and nagar panchayat elections.
A recount was necessitated in Kamptee, Nagpur district, after Congress objected to BJP candidate Ajay Agrawal's narrow win in the municipal council polls, a local official reported.
Votes for president and member posts in 286 municipal councils and nagar panchayats across Maharashtra commenced at 10 a.m. on Sunday, revealing Mahayuti's lead, comprising BJP, NCP, and Shiv Sena.
Tensions rise with BJP and Congress supporters on site, and heightened security, after Congress candidate Shakur Nagani's challenge prompted a recount, the official stated.
