Controversy Over Recount in Kamptee Polls

A recount was necessitated in Kamptee, Nagpur district, after Congress objected to BJP candidate Ajay Agrawal's narrow win in the municipal council polls, a local official reported.

Votes for president and member posts in 286 municipal councils and nagar panchayats across Maharashtra commenced at 10 a.m. on Sunday, revealing Mahayuti's lead, comprising BJP, NCP, and Shiv Sena.

Tensions rise with BJP and Congress supporters on site, and heightened security, after Congress candidate Shakur Nagani's challenge prompted a recount, the official stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)