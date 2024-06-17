Police Drill Bolsters Amarnath Yatra Security Ahead of Annual Pilgrimage

In preparation for the annual Amarnath Yatra, the Jammu police's quick reaction teams (QRTs) and special operations groups (SoG) executed an extensive mock drill at the pilgrimage base camp on Monday. This initiative closely follows Union Home Minister Amit Shah's security review for the event.

The 52-day pilgrimage to the 3,880-meter high cave shrine in south Kashmir, starting on June 29 and ending on August 19, will see heightened security measures. The drill at Yatri Niwas in Bhagwati Nagar involved first responder teams from the sub-division headquarters and all territorial officers.

A police officer noted, "The primary goal was to ensure that the team is trained for real-time operations in case of unforeseen incidents." The exercise, involving SOG Jammu and adjacent territorial police officers, concluded successfully, demonstrating the readiness and coordination of the Jammu and Kashmir Police. An alert advisory has been issued, urging residents to remain vigilant against suspicious activities.

