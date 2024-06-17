Left Menu

Police Drill Bolsters Amarnath Yatra Security Ahead of Annual Pilgrimage

Ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra, police quick reaction teams and special operations groups conducted a detailed mock drill at the pilgrimage base camp in Jammu. This followed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's review of security measures. The exercise aimed to ensure preparedness for handling any unforeseen incidents.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 17-06-2024 12:02 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 12:02 IST
In preparation for the annual Amarnath Yatra, the Jammu police's quick reaction teams (QRTs) and special operations groups (SoG) executed an extensive mock drill at the pilgrimage base camp on Monday. This initiative closely follows Union Home Minister Amit Shah's security review for the event.

The 52-day pilgrimage to the 3,880-meter high cave shrine in south Kashmir, starting on June 29 and ending on August 19, will see heightened security measures. The drill at Yatri Niwas in Bhagwati Nagar involved first responder teams from the sub-division headquarters and all territorial officers.

A police officer noted, "The primary goal was to ensure that the team is trained for real-time operations in case of unforeseen incidents." The exercise, involving SOG Jammu and adjacent territorial police officers, concluded successfully, demonstrating the readiness and coordination of the Jammu and Kashmir Police. An alert advisory has been issued, urging residents to remain vigilant against suspicious activities.

