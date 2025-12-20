Left Menu

Jammu Police Launches 'KIRAYEDAR' Portal for Efficient Tenant Verification

Jammu Police has introduced an online portal 'KIRAYEDAR' to streamline tenant verification amid concerns over anti-national elements. The platform, developed with student collaboration, allows landlords to easily submit tenant details, enhancing internal security in the Union Territory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 18:10 IST
Jammu SSP Joginder Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to enhance security, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jammu, Joginder Singh, unveiled an online tenant verification portal named 'KIRAYEDAR' on Saturday. This initiative is a proactive response to past incidents involving anti-national elements in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu, the winter capital, experiences a surge in population during the annual Secretariat shift, with many people residing in rented accommodations. The continuous infrastructure development further increases the tenant influx, raising security concerns. Large-scale movements provide anti-national elements with opportunities to assume false identities, emphasizing the need for stringent tenant verification.

Understanding the challenges landlords face, including being elderly or out of station, Jammu Police, with contributions from three IIT Jammu students and a local youth, developed the 'KIRAYEDAR' portal. This user-friendly platform allows landlords to submit tenant information easily and securely, reinforced by OTP-based mobile authentication. The portal is a significant step towards improving tenant verification efficiency and internal security.

