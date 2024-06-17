Left Menu

Trio Arrested for Alleged Rape of Minor in Maharashtra

Three individuals were arrested in Akola, Maharashtra, for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl. The incident occurred on June 7 when the girl was taken to a youth hostel and assaulted. The girl reported the ordeal to her family upon returning home, leading to the arrests under relevant legal sections.

PTI | Akola | Updated: 17-06-2024 16:51 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 16:51 IST
Trio Arrested for Alleged Rape of Minor in Maharashtra
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Three individuals have been apprehended in Akola, Maharashtra, for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl, according to police reports on Monday.

The incident occurred on June 7 when the girl was lured to a youth hostel by the trio, identified as Ankush Wakhte (25), Anurag Chaudhary (20), and Deepak Madavi (25), said Assistant Inspector Mahendra Shinde of the Civil Line police station.

The girl's family, concerned after she didn't return home, reported her missing. She resurfaced the next day and disclosed the ordeal to her family, who then lodged a complaint, leading to the arrests and charges under the IPC and POCSO Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Sports Roundup: McGregor's Injury, Yankees' Win, and Ledecky's Olympic Return

Sports Roundup: McGregor's Injury, Yankees' Win, and Ledecky's Olympic Retur...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024