Trio Arrested for Alleged Rape of Minor in Maharashtra

Three individuals have been apprehended in Akola, Maharashtra, for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl, according to police reports on Monday.

The incident occurred on June 7 when the girl was lured to a youth hostel by the trio, identified as Ankush Wakhte (25), Anurag Chaudhary (20), and Deepak Madavi (25), said Assistant Inspector Mahendra Shinde of the Civil Line police station.

The girl's family, concerned after she didn't return home, reported her missing. She resurfaced the next day and disclosed the ordeal to her family, who then lodged a complaint, leading to the arrests and charges under the IPC and POCSO Act.

