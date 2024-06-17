Tragic Electrocution Accident in Hyderabad District Claims Three Lives

In a heart-wrenching incident in Hyderabad District, Uttar Pradesh, three people, including a five-year-old boy, lost their lives after their motorcycle came into contact with a high-tension power cable, officials reported on Monday.

The victims, identified as Bablu (21), his sister Manju (28), and her son Anmol (5), were travelling when the tragic accident occurred. Bablu's mother Bindiya and niece Khushi sustained burn injuries and are currently being treated at the district hospital.

District Magistrate Mahendra Bahadur Singh and Superintendent of Police Ganesh Prasad Saha inspected the accident site. An inquiry has been launched to determine the cause of the incident. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences and announced a financial aid of Rs 5 lakh each for the affected families.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)