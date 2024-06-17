Left Menu

Tragic Electrocution Accident in Hyderabad District Claims Three Lives

In a tragic incident in Hyderabad, Uttar Pradesh, a high-tension power cable came into contact with a motorcycle, resulting in the deaths of three people, including a five-year-old boy, and injuring two others. The local authorities have launched an investigation and announced financial assistance to the affected families.

PTI | Lakhimpurkheri | Updated: 17-06-2024 20:32 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 20:32 IST
Tragic Electrocution Accident in Hyderabad District Claims Three Lives
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching incident in Hyderabad District, Uttar Pradesh, three people, including a five-year-old boy, lost their lives after their motorcycle came into contact with a high-tension power cable, officials reported on Monday.

The victims, identified as Bablu (21), his sister Manju (28), and her son Anmol (5), were travelling when the tragic accident occurred. Bablu's mother Bindiya and niece Khushi sustained burn injuries and are currently being treated at the district hospital.

District Magistrate Mahendra Bahadur Singh and Superintendent of Police Ganesh Prasad Saha inspected the accident site. An inquiry has been launched to determine the cause of the incident. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences and announced a financial aid of Rs 5 lakh each for the affected families.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024