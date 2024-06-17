Cauvery Delta Crisis: Farmers' Agitation Sparks Political Blame Game

Tamil Nadu's Cauvery delta farmers are in a state of unrest following Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti V Somanna's statement proposing 'talks' regarding the Mekedatu dam issue.

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday criticized Chief Minister M K Stalin for his silence on the matter, describing it as a 'huge betrayal' of Tamil Nadu.

Accusing both the state and central governments of 'betraying' Tamil Nadu's farmers, Palaniswami condemned the impartial stance shown by Somanna, who hails from Karnataka and is supposed to act unbiasedly on the inter-state river water dispute.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)