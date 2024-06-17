Maoist Encounter in Jharkhand: Death Toll Rises to Five

In the aftermath of a deadly clash with security forces, the death toll of Maoists in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district has increased to five. The encounter unfolded early Monday morning near Lipunga, roughly 200 km from the state capital, Ranchi.

''Bodies of five Maoists, including two women, have been recovered so far. Additionally, two persons have been apprehended,'' stated Jharkhand Police spokesperson and IG (Operations) Amol V Homkar in a conversation with PTI.

The early morning operation yielded four bodies initially. A subsequent search led to the discovery of a female Maoist's body alongside several weapons, including an INSAS rifle, two SLRs, three (.303) rifles, and one (9mm) pistol.

Identified among the deceased were prominent Maoist figures such as zonal commander Kande Honhaga, sub-zonal commander Singrai alias Manoj, area commander Surya alias Munda Devgam, and female cadres Junga Purty alias Marla and Sapni Hansda. According to police sources, Singrai had a bounty of Rs 10 lakh, Kande Rs 5 lakh, and Surya Rs 2 lakh.

The arrested individuals were identified as area commander Pandu Hansda and Batri Devgam.

Homkar noted that police intelligence indicated a gathering of Maoists, including key figures like Ajay Mahto, Kande, and Singrai, near the Lipunga forests. Acting on this intelligence, a joint search operation by Chaibasa police, CoBRA 209, Jharkhand Jaguar, and CRPF was launched. The encounter ensued around 5 am as the Maoists attacked the search team, prompting a retaliatory response from security forces, lasting approximately an hour.

Subsequent area searches led to the recovery of four bodies along with firearms and ammunition, while two Maoists attempting to flee were apprehended.

Emphasizing the significance of this operation, Homkar described Kolhan and Sarnda as the last Maoist strongholds in Jharkhand. Thanks to ongoing security operations, Maoist activities have been confined to these areas, with significant reductions observed in key regions like Buda Pahad, Chatra, Latehar, Gumla, Lohardaga, Ranchi, and Parasnath.

Terming the operation as a ''historic'' achievement, Homkar called upon the remaining Maoists to surrender under the state government's surrender and rehabilitation policy.

