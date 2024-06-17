Nikhil Gupta's Extradition: Unraveling the Complex Murder-For-Hire Plot

Nikhil Gupta, an Indian national embroiled in a murder-for-hire plot, has been extradited to the United States amid serious allegations. Prosecutors claim Gupta was part of a scheme to assassinate Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

Attorney Jeffrey Chabrowe, representing Gupta, emphasized the case's complexity for both the US and India. 'It is extremely important that we refrain from rushing to conclusions so early in the process,' he noted, adding that new details might alter the current narrative.

Gupta, currently held at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Centre, was taken into custody in the Czech Republic last year following a US request. Indian authorities have denied involvement and launched a high-level investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)