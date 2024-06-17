Nikhil Gupta's Extradition: Unraveling the Complex Murder-For-Hire Plot
Nikhil Gupta, an Indian national, has been extradited to the US over allegations of a murder-for-hire plot against Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. Described by his lawyer as a 'complex matter,' Gupta faces charges following an arrest in the Czech Republic. The Indian government denies involvement and is conducting its own investigation.
Nikhil Gupta, an Indian national embroiled in a murder-for-hire plot, has been extradited to the United States amid serious allegations. Prosecutors claim Gupta was part of a scheme to assassinate Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.
Attorney Jeffrey Chabrowe, representing Gupta, emphasized the case's complexity for both the US and India. 'It is extremely important that we refrain from rushing to conclusions so early in the process,' he noted, adding that new details might alter the current narrative.
Gupta, currently held at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Centre, was taken into custody in the Czech Republic last year following a US request. Indian authorities have denied involvement and launched a high-level investigation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)