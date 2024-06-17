Left Menu

Tragic Drowning of Teen at Construction Site Sparks Investigation

A 15-year-old boy named Sumit drowned in a water pit at a construction site in Barara while assisting a plumber. The boy's father has accused the plumber and the house owner of negligence. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

PTI | Ambala | Updated: 17-06-2024 22:11 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 22:11 IST
Sumit
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded on Monday when a 15-year-old boy, Sumit, drowned in a septic tank pit at an under-construction house in Barara. The boy was assisting a plumber at the site when he fell into the pit filled with water. Efforts to rescue him proved futile as he was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

The boy's father, Naresh Kumar, has accused both the plumber and the house owner of gross negligence, leading to the boy's untimely death. Kumar claims that his son was made to work without any safety equipment and was unable to escape the pit after falling.

In response to the father's complaint, the police have registered a case and commenced an investigation. A police official confirmed that they are scrutinizing how the minor was permitted to work at the construction site, pledging a thorough probe into the matter.

