Massive Charas Seizure Hits Gujarat's Coastal Districts
Up to 87 packets of charas valued at over Rs 40 crore have been seized in Gujarat's Kutch and Porbandar districts. The finding is part of a larger series of narcotics discoveries, totaling over 200 packets in coastal areas. Police suspect smugglers dumped the drugs in the sea to avoid capture.
A significant drug bust occurred in Gujarat's coastal districts, with police recovering 87 packets of charas in Kutch and Porbandar. The recovered contraband, valued at more than Rs 40 crore, is part of a broader trend of narcotics washing ashore in the region in recent days.
Specifically, 81 packets were found in Kutch, including 40 on Monday alone. In Porbandar, authorities discovered half-a-dozen packets in the coastal village of Odadar.
More than 200 packets have been found in Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, and Porbandar as police intensify their search using drones and human intelligence. The contraband was likely dumped by smugglers fearing capture, favored by specific wind conditions, according to officials.
