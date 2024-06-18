Left Menu

Tensions Escalate at Korean Demilitarized Zone Amid Construction Efforts

South Korean soldiers fired warning shots at North Korean soldiers who crossed the border for the second time this month. The South observed increased construction activity by the North to install anti-tank barriers and reinforce roads amid heightened tensions. The Demilitarized Zone has a history of confrontations and is densely fortified.

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 18-06-2024 10:49 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 10:49 IST
Tensions Escalate at Korean Demilitarized Zone Amid Construction Efforts
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korean soldiers fired warning shots to repel North Korean soldiers who temporarily crossed the rivals' land border for the second time this month, according to South Korea's military.

The South observed increased North Korean construction activities along their heavily armed border, including installing suspected anti-tank barriers, reinforcing roads, and planting land mines. These activities have continued despite several explosions causing casualties among North Korean soldiers, the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff reported.

The incursions come at a time of heightened tension between the two nations, which have been engaging in Cold War-style psychological warfare and have repudiated the 2018 agreement intended to reduce tensions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024