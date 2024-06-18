Tensions Escalate at Korean Demilitarized Zone Amid Construction Efforts

South Korean soldiers fired warning shots to repel North Korean soldiers who temporarily crossed the rivals' land border for the second time this month, according to South Korea's military.

The South observed increased North Korean construction activities along their heavily armed border, including installing suspected anti-tank barriers, reinforcing roads, and planting land mines. These activities have continued despite several explosions causing casualties among North Korean soldiers, the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff reported.

The incursions come at a time of heightened tension between the two nations, which have been engaging in Cold War-style psychological warfare and have repudiated the 2018 agreement intended to reduce tensions.

