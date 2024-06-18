Police Team Attacked Foiling Slaughter Attempt in Maharashtra

A police team in Maharashtra's Palghar district faced an assault while preventing an illegal cow slaughter attempt, officials confirmed on Tuesday. The incident occurred early Monday in Dharanpada, Jawhar, as the team acted on a tip-off.

Seven individuals were charged under various sections, including attempted murder and assault on a public servant, as well as violations of animal cruelty laws. Three suspects were apprehended, and a manhunt is underway for the remaining suspects.

Officials noted that the police were attacked with stones, and one officer was targeted with a sickle during the chase. Authorities rescued six cows and five calves, which were destined for Eid-ul-Azha slaughter, and transported them to a cattle shelter.

