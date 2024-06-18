Left Menu

Police Team Attacked Foiling Slaughter Attempt in Maharashtra

A police team in Maharashtra's Palghar district was attacked while preventing the illegal transportation of cows for slaughter. Seven persons have been charged, with three arrested. The assault involved stone pelting and an attempted attack with a sickle. Six cows and five calves were rescued and sent to a shelter.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 18-06-2024 12:20 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 12:20 IST
Police Team Attacked Foiling Slaughter Attempt in Maharashtra
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A police team in Maharashtra's Palghar district faced an assault while preventing an illegal cow slaughter attempt, officials confirmed on Tuesday. The incident occurred early Monday in Dharanpada, Jawhar, as the team acted on a tip-off.

Seven individuals were charged under various sections, including attempted murder and assault on a public servant, as well as violations of animal cruelty laws. Three suspects were apprehended, and a manhunt is underway for the remaining suspects.

Officials noted that the police were attacked with stones, and one officer was targeted with a sickle during the chase. Authorities rescued six cows and five calves, which were destined for Eid-ul-Azha slaughter, and transported them to a cattle shelter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity Discourses in SMEs: From Synergistic Assets to Impractical Liabilities

Transforming Education in Sub-Saharan Africa: The Power of Public Investment

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024