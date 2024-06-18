Bravery in the Heights: ITBP's Heroic Rescue of American Paraglider

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday praised the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) for their heroic efforts in recovering the body of an American paraglider from an altitude of 14,800 feet, despite extreme risks.

In a post on the social media platform 'X', Shah revealed that the ITBP mountain rescue team embarked on a perilous search operation in the high cliffs of Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti region. The aim was to recover the remains of Trevor Bockstahler, a 31-year-old American paraglider who tragically lost his life in an accident.

Shah underscored the humanitarian spirit shown by the ITBP team, known as 'Himveers' or 'snow warriors', as they climbed to great altitudes to fulfill their mission. He expressed pride in their bravery and dedication during a rescue mission that lasted over 48 hours.

