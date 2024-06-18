SEBI Begins Recruitment for Executive Director Position
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has started the recruitment process for an executive director. Applications can be submitted until July 18. The position is for a three-year term, on a deputation or contractual basis. Candidates need at least 20 years of relevant experience.
- Country:
- India
Capital markets watchdog SEBI has launched a recruitment drive for an executive director, inviting applications to fill the vacancy by July 18.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) announced that the appointment will be for a period of three years, either on a deputation or contractual basis, according to a public notice issued last week.
Qualifications for the role include a minimum of 20 years of experience in securities market-related issues or expertise in law, investigation, finance, economics, or accountancy.
Currently, SEBI has 10 executive directors, including S V Muralidhar Rao and G.P. Garg. Earlier this month, SEBI initiated a process to hire 49 officers for various departments, aiming for more efficient regulatory execution.
Applications for 49 posts of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) in categories such as general, legal, IT, and engineering streams are open until June 30.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Faith, Finance, and the Future: Navigating Challenges at France's Muslim Private Schools
All development work used to stop during MCC, EC gave permission within 48 hours of applications in 95-98 per cent projects: CEC Rajiv Kumar.
Shriram Finance Raises $468 Million To Empower Small Entrepreneurs
COP29 in Azerbaijan: Navigating Climate Finance and Geopolitical Tensions
Claudia Sheinbaum Keeps Finance Minister for Smooth Transition