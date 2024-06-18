SEBI Begins Recruitment for Executive Director Position

Capital markets watchdog SEBI has launched a recruitment drive for an executive director, inviting applications to fill the vacancy by July 18.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) announced that the appointment will be for a period of three years, either on a deputation or contractual basis, according to a public notice issued last week.

Qualifications for the role include a minimum of 20 years of experience in securities market-related issues or expertise in law, investigation, finance, economics, or accountancy.

Currently, SEBI has 10 executive directors, including S V Muralidhar Rao and G.P. Garg. Earlier this month, SEBI initiated a process to hire 49 officers for various departments, aiming for more efficient regulatory execution.

Applications for 49 posts of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) in categories such as general, legal, IT, and engineering streams are open until June 30.

