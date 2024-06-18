Left Menu

Ashwani Kumar Appointed as MCD Commissioner

The Union home ministry has appointed senior IAS officer Ashwani Kumar as the new MCD commissioner. Kumar replaces Gyanesh Bharti, who was transferred to the women and child development ministry in March. Kumar has held various positions in the Delhi government, including Delhi divisional commissioner.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2024 18:06 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 18:06 IST
Ashwani Kumar Appointed as MCD Commissioner
Ashwani Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent announcement, the Union home ministry has appointed senior IAS officer Ashwani Kumar as the new Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) commissioner. Kumar, a 1992-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre, succeeds Gyanesh Bharti, who transitioned to the Union Women and Child Development Ministry in March as an additional secretary.

Ashwani Kumar brings a wealth of experience to the role, currently serving as both the Delhi divisional commissioner and the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) in the Delhi government. Notably, he was the first special officer of the unified MCD, showcasing his deep-rooted connection and expertise in municipal governance.

The official appointment was confirmed by a home ministry order sent to the Raj Niwas, highlighting that Kumar would assume his new responsibilities with immediate effect. This strategic move is poised to bring new leadership and vision to the MCD under Kumar's stewardship.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024