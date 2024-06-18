Ashwani Kumar Appointed as MCD Commissioner

In a recent announcement, the Union home ministry has appointed senior IAS officer Ashwani Kumar as the new Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) commissioner. Kumar, a 1992-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre, succeeds Gyanesh Bharti, who transitioned to the Union Women and Child Development Ministry in March as an additional secretary.

Ashwani Kumar brings a wealth of experience to the role, currently serving as both the Delhi divisional commissioner and the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) in the Delhi government. Notably, he was the first special officer of the unified MCD, showcasing his deep-rooted connection and expertise in municipal governance.

The official appointment was confirmed by a home ministry order sent to the Raj Niwas, highlighting that Kumar would assume his new responsibilities with immediate effect. This strategic move is poised to bring new leadership and vision to the MCD under Kumar's stewardship.

