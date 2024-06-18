Hezbollah Releases Surveillance Footage of Haifa
Hezbollah has released a nine-minute video showcasing surveillance footage of locations in Haifa, Israel, captured by its drones. The footage highlights Haifa's sea and air ports. This development comes amid ongoing exchanges of fire between Hezbollah and the Israeli military, coinciding with the Gaza conflict.
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 18-06-2024 18:36 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 18:36 IST
- Country:
- Lebanon
Hezbollah on Tuesday published a nine-minute 31 second-long video of what it said was footage gathered from its surveillance aircraft of locations in Israel, including the city of Haifa's sea and air ports.
Haifa is 27 kilometres (17 miles) from the Lebanese border.
Hezbollah has sent both surveillance and attack drones into Israel in the last eight months, as it exchanges fire with the Israeli military in parallel with the Gaza war.
