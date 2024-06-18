Odisha Government Suspends Internet and Enforces Curfew Following Communal Clash in Balasore

Odisha's government has suspended internet services in Balasore town for 48 hours and extended a curfew indefinitely after a violent clash between two groups injured 10 people on Monday.

Balasore SP Sagarika Nath has urged residents to stay indoors, announcing that seven FIRs have been filed and 34 individuals have been detained for rioting. Over 40 platoons of police have been deployed to sensitive areas, with all entry and exit points to the town sealed off. Flag marches were conducted to ensure law and order.

Exceptions are allowed for those needing to travel for exams or medical emergencies, with appropriate documentation. While the extent of property damage remains undisclosed, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has ordered immediate actions to restore calm.

The clash initially erupted in Bhujakhia Pir area over alleged animal slaughter. To prevent the spread of inflammatory messages, the government has suspended the internet. Chief Secretary and DGP are closely monitoring the situation. Balasore legislators have urged residents not to believe in rumours and fake social media posts.

