Left Menu

Odisha Government Suspends Internet and Enforces Curfew Following Communal Clash in Balasore

Following a violent clash between two groups in Balasore, the Odisha government has suspended internet services and imposed an indefinite curfew. Ten people were injured during the clash. Authorities are taking stringent measures to maintain law and order, including detention of 34 people and sealing all entry and exit points to the town.

PTI | Balasore | Updated: 18-06-2024 19:29 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 19:29 IST
Odisha Government Suspends Internet and Enforces Curfew Following Communal Clash in Balasore
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha's government has suspended internet services in Balasore town for 48 hours and extended a curfew indefinitely after a violent clash between two groups injured 10 people on Monday.

Balasore SP Sagarika Nath has urged residents to stay indoors, announcing that seven FIRs have been filed and 34 individuals have been detained for rioting. Over 40 platoons of police have been deployed to sensitive areas, with all entry and exit points to the town sealed off. Flag marches were conducted to ensure law and order.

Exceptions are allowed for those needing to travel for exams or medical emergencies, with appropriate documentation. While the extent of property damage remains undisclosed, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has ordered immediate actions to restore calm.

The clash initially erupted in Bhujakhia Pir area over alleged animal slaughter. To prevent the spread of inflammatory messages, the government has suspended the internet. Chief Secretary and DGP are closely monitoring the situation. Balasore legislators have urged residents not to believe in rumours and fake social media posts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024