Ulrik Nodgaard Appointed Governor of Denmark's Central Bank
Denmark's central bank has appointed Ulrik Nodgaard as its new governor, succeeding Per Callesen on August 15. Nodgaard, who is currently the Chief Executive of Finans Danmark, brings extensive macroeconomic knowledge and financial sector experience. He will join the three-member board managing the day-to-day operations of the bank.
Denmark's central bank has appointed Ulrik Nodgaard as a new governor, to take over from Per Callesen on Aug 15 this year, the bank said on Tuesday.
Norgaard, 54, currently works as the Chief Executive of Finans Danmark, a finance industry lobby of the Scandinavian nation. "Ulrik...comes with a solid macroeconomic foundation and a deep insight from the financial sector," said Christian Schultz, chairman of the board of directors of the central bank.
Norgaard will join a three-member board of governors that, according to the bank's website, oversees the day-to-day management of the central bank.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
West Bengal Governor Urges Calm Ahead of Lok Sabha Results
Post-Election Turmoil in West Bengal: Adhikari Urges Governor’s Intervention
Andhra Pradesh: Chief Electoral Officer holds meet with Governor Nazeer
Governor Hochul Halts Manhattan Congestion Toll Indefinitely
Andhra Governor Abdul Nazeer dissolves 15th State Legislative Assembly