Ulrik Nodgaard Appointed Governor of Denmark's Central Bank

Denmark's central bank has appointed Ulrik Nodgaard as a new governor, to take over from Per Callesen on Aug 15 this year, the bank said on Tuesday.

Norgaard, 54, currently works as the Chief Executive of Finans Danmark, a finance industry lobby of the Scandinavian nation. "Ulrik...comes with a solid macroeconomic foundation and a deep insight from the financial sector," said Christian Schultz, chairman of the board of directors of the central bank.

Norgaard will join a three-member board of governors that, according to the bank's website, oversees the day-to-day management of the central bank.

