Kosovo and Israel Ink Visa Waiver Agreement
Kosovo and Israel have signed a visa waiver agreement allowing citizens to visit each other without visas. The agreement, signed by Israeli Interior Minister Moshe Arbel and Kosovar Foreign Minister Donika Gervalla in Pristina, aims to enhance bilateral cooperation and economic and educational ties. The waiver takes effect in September.
- Country:
- Kosovo
Kosovo and Israel have reached a significant milestone by signing a visa waiver agreement, enabling citizens to travel between the two nations without the need for visas. This agreement, sealed in Kosovo's capital, Pristina, by Israeli Interior Minister Moshe Arbel and Kosovar Foreign Minister Donika Gervalla, marks a new era of cooperation.
Minister Gervalla emphasized that the agreement would foster not only economic and educational development but also joint initiatives and projects. The visa waiver is set to be implemented in September, although the permitted length of stay has not been specified.
This year, Kosovars can already enjoy visa-free stays of up to 90 days within any of the 27 Schengen-area member states. The diplomatic ties between Kosovo and Israel, formally established in February 2021, are further strengthened by this accord.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kosovo
- Israel
- Visa Waiver
- Agreement
- Travel
- Pristina
- Ties
- Economic Development
- Schengen Area
- Embassy
ALSO READ
Israeli Airstrikes Rattle Aleppo: Casualties Reported
After crackdown on Hong Kong, overseas communities carry the torch to keep Tiananmen memories alive
Airlines Project Trillion-Dollar Revenues Amid Rising Travel Demand
Nearly four lakh vehicles, 135 special trains and 1,692 air sorties were used in conducting 2024 Lok Sabha elections: CEC Rajiv Kumar.
Empowering Communities: Building Homegrown Broadband Networks