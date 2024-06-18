Kosovo and Israel Ink Visa Waiver Agreement

Kosovo and Israel have reached a significant milestone by signing a visa waiver agreement, enabling citizens to travel between the two nations without the need for visas. This agreement, sealed in Kosovo's capital, Pristina, by Israeli Interior Minister Moshe Arbel and Kosovar Foreign Minister Donika Gervalla, marks a new era of cooperation.

Minister Gervalla emphasized that the agreement would foster not only economic and educational development but also joint initiatives and projects. The visa waiver is set to be implemented in September, although the permitted length of stay has not been specified.

This year, Kosovars can already enjoy visa-free stays of up to 90 days within any of the 27 Schengen-area member states. The diplomatic ties between Kosovo and Israel, formally established in February 2021, are further strengthened by this accord.

