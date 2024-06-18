Tragic Road Accident Claims Life of Delivery Man in Pune

In a tragic incident, Kedar Chavan, a 41-year-old delivery man, lost his life after his motorcycle skidded and he was run over by a Mercedes-Benz in Pune's Yerawada area on Tuesday, informed the police.

The accident took place on the Golf Course Road around 12:30 PM. Chavan, employed with a logistics firm, was riding his motorcycle when it suddenly skidded, leading to a fatal collision with the luxury vehicle trailing behind. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, Chavan succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The Mercedes, owned by a doctor, was being driven by his driver. CCTV footage from the scene shows the motorcycle skidding and subsequently being run over. Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the skid. No case has been filed yet, but the registration process is in progress. This incident follows another fatal motorcycle accident in Pune involving a minor driver.

