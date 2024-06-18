Left Menu

Tragic Road Accident Claims Life of Delivery Man in Pune

A 41-year-old delivery man, Kedar Chavan, died after his motorcycle skidded and he was run over by a Mercedes-Benz in Pune’s Yerawada area. The incident is under investigation with police reviewing CCTV footage to determine why the motorcycle skidded. The driver of the car is under scrutiny.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 18-06-2024 21:02 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 21:02 IST
Tragic Road Accident Claims Life of Delivery Man in Pune
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, Kedar Chavan, a 41-year-old delivery man, lost his life after his motorcycle skidded and he was run over by a Mercedes-Benz in Pune's Yerawada area on Tuesday, informed the police.

The accident took place on the Golf Course Road around 12:30 PM. Chavan, employed with a logistics firm, was riding his motorcycle when it suddenly skidded, leading to a fatal collision with the luxury vehicle trailing behind. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, Chavan succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The Mercedes, owned by a doctor, was being driven by his driver. CCTV footage from the scene shows the motorcycle skidding and subsequently being run over. Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the skid. No case has been filed yet, but the registration process is in progress. This incident follows another fatal motorcycle accident in Pune involving a minor driver.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024