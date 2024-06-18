Noida Traffic Police Crack Down on Violations: Over 7,000 Motorists Penalized
Noida Police continued their intense crackdown on traffic violations, penalizing over 7,000 motorists for various offences such as not wearing helmets and jumping red lights. The enforcement drive saw 28 vehicles impounded and green nets set up at key traffic junctions to provide relief during the ongoing heatwave.
- Country:
- India
Noida Police intensified their crackdown on traffic violations across the city, penalizing over 7,000 motorists for offences including failing to wear helmets, jumping red lights, and misusing sirens. The campaign also impounded 28 vehicles as part of broader efforts to streamline traffic flow and curb illegal parking.
The enforcement drive targeted multiple areas, including Sector-15, Sector-125, and Kisan Chowk, among others. Officers noted that 4,569 individuals were caught riding without helmets, and 247 motorists were penalized for driving without seat belts. Additional violations included illegal parking and driving in the wrong direction.
In response to the district's scorching heatwave, green nets were installed at traffic junctions to provide relief for commuters. DCP (Traffic) Anil Kumar Yadav emphasized the collaborative effort with Red FM to improve conditions for bikers, pedestrians, and traffic officers.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
India's Electric Grid Triumphs Amid Record Heatwave
Odisha Heatwave Claims 20 Lives in Three Days
Pakistan finds it hard to control forest fires as heatwave sweeps nation
Odisha Heatwave Claims 20 Lives in Three Days, Relief Measures Underway
Supreme Court Calls Emergency Meeting to Tackle Delhi Water Crisis Amid Heatwave