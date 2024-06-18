Trump's Legal Battle Intensifies: Gag Order Appeal Rejected

New York's highest court has opted not to hear Donald Trump's appeal against a gag order in his hush money case, maintaining the restrictions after his felony conviction. The Court of Appeals stated the order does not present significant constitutional issues justifying immediate intervention.

This decision is another legal hurdle for the former Republican president, who has vocally opposed the gag order preventing him from discussing witnesses, jurors, and other case-related individuals. However, Judge Juan M. Merchan may soon decide on a defense request to revoke the order.

Trump's legal representatives, led by campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung, declared ongoing efforts to contest the gag order, branding it unconstitutional. While Trump's attorneys sought expedited appeal through the state's high court, the Court of Appeals ruled that no substantial constitutional questions were at stake. Trump's legal team now has 30 days to file a motion for further appeal.

