Left Menu

Stabbing Suspect Hadi Matar Rejects Plea Deal in Salman Rushdie Attack

Hadi Matar, accused of stabbing author Salman Rushdie, has turned down a plea deal that would reduce his state prison sentence but subject him to federal terrorism charges. Both state and federal prosecutors, along with Rushdie, agreed to the deal but Matar wishes to face trial. Rushdie was severely injured in the 2022 attack.

PTI | Mayville | Updated: 19-06-2024 00:11 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 00:11 IST
Stabbing Suspect Hadi Matar Rejects Plea Deal in Salman Rushdie Attack

In a pivotal turn of events, 26-year-old Hadi Matar, accused of repeatedly stabbing famed author Salman Rushdie, has rejected a plea deal that could have shortened his state prison sentence but exposed him to a federal terrorism charge. Matar's attorney, Nathaniel Barone, confirmed his client's decision following a court hearing in Chautauqua County.

The plea agreement, orchestrated by state and federal prosecutors and supported by Rushdie, would have seen Matar pleading guilty to attempted murder, receiving a 20-year state sentence instead of 25, along with a subsequent federal charge. Rushdie, incapacitated in one eye and facing a prolonged recovery, expressed a preference for resolving the case to avoid two separate trials.

Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt cited the attack as not just a crime of violence but as an offense against the principle of free speech. Matar, held without bail since his 2022 arrest, faced trial realizing the stakes. The court has instructed him to decide definitively by his next appearance on July 2. Meanwhile, the investigation remains focused on potential terrorist affiliations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024