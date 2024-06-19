Sudanese Government Accuses UAE of Fueling 14-Month Conflict

The Sudanese government has leveled serious accusations against the United Arab Emirates, claiming that the UAE has been supplying weapons to a rival paramilitary force, thereby exacerbating the 14-month-long conflict in Sudan. The UAE has dismissed these accusations as "ludicrous" and "a shameful abuse by one of the warring parties."

The issue was spotlighted during a United Nations Security Council meeting where Assistant Secretary-General Martha Pobee warned of atrocities being committed along ethnic lines in Sudan's Darfur region. Pobee called for an immediate ceasefire in El Fasher, North Darfur's capital, which is currently under siege by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

Sudanese Ambassador Al-Harith Mohamed accused the UAE of aiding the paramilitary group with weapons, promising to submit evidence to the International Criminal Court. However, UAE's Ambassador Mohamed Abushahab refuted these claims and questioned Sudan's willingness to return to peace talks. UN experts have previously reported "credible" evidence of the UAE supplying weapons to the Rapid Support Forces.

