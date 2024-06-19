Mizoram Awaits Centre's Nod for Biometric Enrollment of 33,000 Myanmar Refugees

The Mizoram government is poised to initiate biometric enrollment for over 33,000 Myanmar refugees, pending a directive from the Centre, a home department official disclosed.

A new portal prepared for the biometric process awaits the Centre's green light. 'We will start collecting biometric data of Myanmar nationals once we receive the instruction,' the official told PTI.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma reassured that there would be no deportations until peace is restored in the neighboring countries.

