Jewellery Heist: Employee Flees with Rs 5 Lakh Worth Ornaments

Thane police have registered a case against a jewellery store employee accused of absconding with ornaments valued at about Rs 5 lakh, an official revealed on Wednesday.

The station house officer of Kapurbawdi police station reported that the shop owner entrusted the jewellery to staffer Kuldipsingh Rawat (41) for hallmarking on Tuesday. However, Rawat became unreachable shortly thereafter. He neither visited the hallmarking unit nor returned to the shop, prompting the owner to approach the authorities.

Police have registered a case against Rawat under IPC section 408 for criminal breach of trust.

