Left Menu

Major business deals closed during PM Luxon's visit to Japan

“This is a game-changing deal for Rocket Lab. It cements the company and New Zealand’s reputation as a global force in space innovation,” Luxon remarked.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 19-06-2024 12:47 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 12:47 IST
Major business deals closed during PM Luxon's visit to Japan
“Tourism is an important source of jobs for New Zealand, and the investment by Toda Corporation is very welcome,” Luxon said. Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Significant business deals have been closed during Prime Minister Christopher Luxon's visit to Japan this week, covering sectors such as space, renewable energy, and investment.

“Commercial deals like this demonstrate that we don’t just export high-quality agricultural products to Japan, but also our world-class technology, expertise, and innovation,” Mr. Luxon stated.

On Tuesday, aerospace company Rocket Lab signed the biggest single launch deal in its history with Japanese company Synspective. This agreement includes 10 dedicated launches for Synspective from Rocket Lab’s site in Mahia.

“This is a game-changing deal for Rocket Lab. It cements the company and New Zealand’s reputation as a global force in space innovation,” Luxon remarked.

Additionally, a significant investment deal was concluded with Japanese company Toda Corporation, which will invest in Queenstown’s luxury hotel industry via Auckland-based Coherent Hotel Limited.

“Tourism is an important source of jobs for New Zealand, and the investment by Toda Corporation is very welcome,” Luxon said.

There were also two notable investment deals in the renewable energy sector.

“The deal with Christchurch-based Fabrum, a leading player in the green hydrogen industry, is very significant. Fabrum will supply its proprietary liquid hydrogen storage system to Japanese company Toyota," Luxon announced.

"Moreover, Japan’s Obayashi Corporation will acquire a 50 percent stake in Kawerau-based Eastland Generation, valued at approximately $500 million, to drive further growth in sustainable energy development and innovation in New Zealand," he added.

“Each of the businesses that have joined me on this visit represent the wealth of ambition and innovation of New Zealand’s private sector. It is a real privilege to be able to celebrate these successes in Japan with these businesses,” Luxon concluded.

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Agriculture: AIoT-Driven Precision Water Management and Crop Optimization

AI's Leap Forward: How 2024 is Redefining Technology

Asia's Wake-Up Call: Strengthening Health Systems Post-COVID-19

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024