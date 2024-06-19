Left Menu

Uttarakhand Unveils Advanced Surveillance to Curb Illegal Mining

The Uttarakhand government announced the installation of Mining Digital Transformation and Surveillance Systems to prevent illegal mining. The Rs 93-crore initiative approved by Chief Secretary Radha Raturi will install surveillance systems at 40 check gates in multiple districts, enhancing monitoring and revenue collection.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 19-06-2024 10:26 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 10:26 IST
Uttarakhand Unveils Advanced Surveillance to Curb Illegal Mining
AI Generated Representative Image

The Uttarakhand government announced on Tuesday the installation of advanced surveillance systems to combat illegal mining across the state. Chief Secretary Radha Raturi approved a Rs 93-crore proposal for the implementation of the Mining Digital Transformation and Surveillance System (MDTSS), according to an official statement.

Under this initiative, surveillance systems will be set up at 40 check gates spread across Dehradun, Haridwar, Nainital, and Udham Singh Nagar. Specific allocations include 8 gates in Dehradun, 13 in Haridwar, 10 in Nainital, and 9 in Udham Singh Nagar.

The new MDTSS, equipped with bullet cameras, RFID radars, and LED floodlights, aims to monitor illegal mining activities more effectively, while also boosting state revenue. Additionally, a central mining state control centre (MSCC) will be established in Dehradun, complemented by mini command centres in the district headquarters of the aforementioned regions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Agriculture: AIoT-Driven Precision Water Management and Crop Optimization

AI's Leap Forward: How 2024 is Redefining Technology

Asia's Wake-Up Call: Strengthening Health Systems Post-COVID-19

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024