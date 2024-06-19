Uttarakhand Unveils Advanced Surveillance to Curb Illegal Mining

The Uttarakhand government announced on Tuesday the installation of advanced surveillance systems to combat illegal mining across the state. Chief Secretary Radha Raturi approved a Rs 93-crore proposal for the implementation of the Mining Digital Transformation and Surveillance System (MDTSS), according to an official statement.

Under this initiative, surveillance systems will be set up at 40 check gates spread across Dehradun, Haridwar, Nainital, and Udham Singh Nagar. Specific allocations include 8 gates in Dehradun, 13 in Haridwar, 10 in Nainital, and 9 in Udham Singh Nagar.

The new MDTSS, equipped with bullet cameras, RFID radars, and LED floodlights, aims to monitor illegal mining activities more effectively, while also boosting state revenue. Additionally, a central mining state control centre (MSCC) will be established in Dehradun, complemented by mini command centres in the district headquarters of the aforementioned regions.

