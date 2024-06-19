Russia-North Korea Relations Reach New Heights
Russia and North Korea are experiencing a period of renewed prosperity in their relationship, according to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. During a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Pyongyang, Kim emphasized that their countries are entering a phase of enhanced bilateral ties.
Relations between Russia and North Korea are entering a period of new prosperity, Russian agencies cited Korea's leader Kim Jong Un as telling President Vladimir Putin during their meeting in Pyongyang on Wednesday.
"Relations between our countries are entering a period of new high prosperity," Russia's RIA state news agency cited Kim as saying.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
