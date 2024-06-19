Left Menu

Mumbai Hotelier and Parents Booked for Assault and Mental Torture

A 46-year-old Mumbai hotelier, Prahlad Advani, and his elderly parents have been charged with assault and mental torture against Advani's wife, Shahana. The abuse reportedly spanned from November 2012 to June 2024. The accusations include physical assault, demanding money, and suspecting an extra-marital affair.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-06-2024 13:03 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 13:03 IST
Mumbai Hotelier and Parents Booked for Assault and Mental Torture
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a troubling development from Mumbai, a 46-year-old hotelier, Prahlad Advani, and his elderly parents face legal charges for allegedly assaulting and mentally torturing Advani's 43-year-old wife, Shahana.

According to police reports, Shahana filed the complaint on June 13, detailing years of abuse that began in November 2012 and continued until June 2024. The allegations include demands for money from her parents and suspicions of an extramarital affair.

Advani, who manages a luxury beach resort in Goa, reportedly demanded a wristwatch worth Rs 5 lakh and a share of the proceeds from the sale of Shahana's father's property. Failure to meet these demands allegedly led to ongoing physical and mental torture.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Agriculture: AIoT-Driven Precision Water Management and Crop Optimization

AI's Leap Forward: How 2024 is Redefining Technology

Asia's Wake-Up Call: Strengthening Health Systems Post-COVID-19

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024