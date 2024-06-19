Mumbai Hotelier and Parents Booked for Assault and Mental Torture

In a troubling development from Mumbai, a 46-year-old hotelier, Prahlad Advani, and his elderly parents face legal charges for allegedly assaulting and mentally torturing Advani's 43-year-old wife, Shahana.

According to police reports, Shahana filed the complaint on June 13, detailing years of abuse that began in November 2012 and continued until June 2024. The allegations include demands for money from her parents and suspicions of an extramarital affair.

Advani, who manages a luxury beach resort in Goa, reportedly demanded a wristwatch worth Rs 5 lakh and a share of the proceeds from the sale of Shahana's father's property. Failure to meet these demands allegedly led to ongoing physical and mental torture.

