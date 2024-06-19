China-Philippines Tensions Escalate Over South China Sea Incident

China did not take direct measures against Philippine personnel, a spokesperson for China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday at a regular news briefing.

The Philippine foreign ministry denounced China's "illegal and aggressive actions" during a routine resupply mission in the South China Sea on June 17, which the Philippine military said severely injured a navy sailor and damaged Manila's vessels.

