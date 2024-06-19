Left Menu

China-Philippines Tensions Escalate Over South China Sea Incident

A routine resupply mission in the South China Sea led to heightened tensions as the Philippine foreign ministry condemned China's 'illegal and aggressive actions,' resulting in injury to a navy sailor and damage to Manila's vessels. China's foreign ministry claimed no direct measures were taken against Philippine personnel.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 19-06-2024 13:16 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 13:16 IST
  • Country:
  • China

China did not take direct measures against Philippine personnel, a spokesperson for China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday at a regular news briefing.

The Philippine foreign ministry denounced China's "illegal and aggressive actions" during a routine resupply mission in the South China Sea on June 17, which the Philippine military said severely injured a navy sailor and damaged Manila's vessels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

