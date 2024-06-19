Left Menu

Brussels Declares Belgium-Israel UEFA Match Impossible Amid Safety Concerns

The city of Brussels has declared it impossible to hold an upcoming UEFA soccer match between Belgium and Israel due to security risks and potential protests. Scheduled for September 6th, 2024, the match poses a safety threat to spectators, players, residents, and police, especially in light of recent global demonstrations related to Israel's war in Gaza.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 19-06-2024 14:44 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 14:44 IST
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Staging an upcoming UEFA soccer match between Belgium and Israel in Brussels would be impossible due to insecurity and likely protests, the municipal government of the Belgian capital said on Wednesday. "The city of Brussels considers it impossible to organise a Belgium-Israel match in the King Baudouin Stadium," it said in a statement.

"After a careful and in-depth analysis, we must conclude today that the announcement of such a match in our capital in these particularly troubled times will undoubtedly lead to large demonstrations and counter-demonstrations, jeopardising the safety of spectators, players, Brussels residents and our police forces." The UEFA Nations League match is scheduled for September 6th 2024.

Israel's war in Gaza has sparked global demonstrations, including in Belgium where pro-Palestinian activists have organised protests and sit-ins at universities, leading to some Belgian universities partly or wholly severing ties with Israeli institutions.

