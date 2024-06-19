Senior Pakistani Journalist Killed by Unidentified Gunmen in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

A senior journalist associated with Khyber News, Khalil Jibran, was gunned down by unknown assailants near his residence in the volatile Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police confirmed on Wednesday.

Jibran was targeted by gunmen on a motorcycle as he and his friend made their way home in Landi Kotal town on Tuesday, according to a police official.

The attackers forced Jibran out of his vehicle, which had broken down near his home, before opening fire and killing him on the spot. His friend, a lawyer, sustained injuries in the assault.

The gunmen escaped the scene immediately afterward. Authorities indicated that Jibran had previously received threats from terrorist groups.

In an immediate response, fellow journalists gathered along the Khyber-Pak-Afghan highway to protest, demanding the swift arrest of Jibran's killers. His body was later interred in his native village Sultan Khel.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has instructed the prompt arrest of those responsible for the journalist's murder.

The Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors (AEMEND) condemned the killing, urging the government to ensure the perpetrators face justice and criticized ongoing threats to journalists countrywide.

The incident follows the recent killing of another journalist, Nasrullah Gadani, who was attacked by motorcycle-riding assailants last month in Sindh province and later succumbed to his injuries.

