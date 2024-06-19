Bombay HC Hears Petition Challenging Hijab Ban in City College

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday heard arguments from a city-based college defending its ban on hijab, naqab, and burka, asserting it is a measure to enforce a uniform dress code rather than targeting the Muslim community.

Nine female students had previously challenged the directive issued by the Chembur Trombay Education Society's N G Acharya and D K Marathe College, arguing the rule infringed on their fundamental rights to practice religion, privacy, and choice.

The court questioned both parties regarding the religious necessity of hijab in Islam and the college's authority to impose such a ban. The high court will issue its ruling on June 26.

