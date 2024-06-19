Left Menu

Election Duty Delays BMC's Pre-Monsoon Work

Despite the Lok Sabha elections concluding a fortnight ago, nearly 4,400 BMC staffers remain on poll duty, hampering pre-monsoon preparations. The BMC commissioner has raised concerns with Mumbai city and suburban district collectors to no avail. The absence of these officials critically affects civic work.

Though the Lok Sabha election process concluded two weeks ago, nearly 4,400 civic staffers remain tied to election duties, severely impacting pre-monsoon preparations, BMC officials report.

The Election Commission tasked 11,847 BMC officers and staff with election duties starting February. While most were relieved post-elections, 4,393 are still in service to the EC, significantly hindering the BMC's work.

BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani wrote to the collectors of both Mumbai city and suburban districts, urging the release of the officials, but no actions have been taken so far.

