Election Duty Delays BMC's Pre-Monsoon Work

Though the Lok Sabha election process concluded two weeks ago, nearly 4,400 civic staffers remain tied to election duties, severely impacting pre-monsoon preparations, BMC officials report.

The Election Commission tasked 11,847 BMC officers and staff with election duties starting February. While most were relieved post-elections, 4,393 are still in service to the EC, significantly hindering the BMC's work.

BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani wrote to the collectors of both Mumbai city and suburban districts, urging the release of the officials, but no actions have been taken so far.

