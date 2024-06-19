Left Menu

Tragic Love Story Turns Fatal in Purola: Man Allegedly Commits Suicide Amidst Family Feud

Aman, a resident of Angoda village, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree amid pressures from the family of a woman he was having an affair with. The woman's family demanded Rs 20 lakh to marry their daughter to Aman, and threatened to file serious charges against him.

Updated: 19-06-2024 22:09 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 22:09 IST
A tragic incident unfolded in Purola, where Aman, a resident of Angoda village, allegedly took his own life by hanging from a tree. The pressures mounted from the family of his love interest have been cited as the cause.

According to the police, Aman's relatives have accused the woman's family of severe intimidation. Reportedly, the woman's family demanded a sum of Rs 20 lakh in cash and jewelry to approve their marriage and threatened to file charges of rape and abduction against Aman if their demands were not met.

Following a severe exchange and multiple threat calls, Aman's family found him dead, leading to a significant outcry and demands for the arrest of the accused.

