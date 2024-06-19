Left Menu

Protests Erupt in Uttarakhand Over Liquor Shop Near Yamunotri Temple

Local women in Uttarakhand's religious city protested against a newly opened foreign liquor shop near Yamunotri temple, demanding its immediate closure. They argue the shop sends a wrong message to devotees visiting the holy site. The liquor outlet was opened despite local opposition.

Updated: 19-06-2024 22:10 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 22:10 IST
In Uttarakhand's religious city, local women staged a protest on Wednesday against a newly opened foreign liquor shop located in Ranachatti, 12 km from the revered Yamunotri temple. They demanded the shop's immediate closure.

The liquor outlet, operational for a month, faced stiff opposition from the local populace. Women protesters argued that it was inappropriate for the excise department to authorize a liquor vend so close to the Himalayan temple.

One protester emphasized that devotees from across India and abroad visit the holy Yamunotri Dham and having a liquor shop nearby sends the wrong message. Sandeep Singh Rana, vice president of Uttarakhand BJP Kisan Morcha, also called for the shop's closure.

