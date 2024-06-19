Left Menu

Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle in Andhra Pradesh

In a major reshuffle in Andhra Pradesh, 19 senior IAS officers were transferred. PS Pradyumna was appointed as secretary to the Chief Minister, Bhaskar Katamneni as commissioner of APCRDA, and V Vinay Chand as secretary to the Finance Department. Other officers were directed for further postings.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 19-06-2024 22:23 IST
In a significant administrative overhaul, Andhra Pradesh saw the transfer of 19 senior IAS officers on Wednesday. The state's Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad issued the order that led to these changes.

Among the notable appointments, 2004 batch IAS officer PS Pradyumna has been made the secretary to the Chief Minister. Bhaskar Katamneni from the same batch will now serve as the commissioner of the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA).

V Vinay Chand, a 2008 batch officer, will take up the role of secretary to the Government's Finance Department. Meanwhile, senior officers Y Srilakshmi, Rajat Bhargava, and Praveen Prakash have been instructed to report to the General Administration Department (GAD) for further postings.

