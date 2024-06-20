Left Menu

Cisco Caste Discrimination Case: A Symbolic Victory for Silicon Valley

A US court penalized a California state government wing in a caste discrimination case against Cisco. The case, involving Indian-American managers, was dismissed, highlighting prosecutorial misconduct. The verdict awarded Cisco a symbolic $2,000 and emphasized the importance of fair representation and the dangers of prosecutorial overreach.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-06-2024 05:33 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 05:33 IST
Cisco Caste Discrimination Case: A Symbolic Victory for Silicon Valley
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United States

A US court has imposed a penalty on a California state government wing in a landmark caste discrimination case involving Cisco. The case brought significant scrutiny to Indian-American managers Sundar Iyer and Ramana Kompella and concluded with a symbolic USD 2,000 sanction against the California Civil Rights Department (CRD).

Richa Gautam, founder of CasteFiles, emphasized the broader implications of the verdict, highlighting how the flawed case had misrepresented the entire community. An unscientific survey by Equality Labs was used as questionable evidence, further skewing the narrative.

The CRD, previously known as the Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH), faced accusations of targeting Iyer and Kompella unfairly, labeling them as perpetrators of caste discrimination. A whistleblower website later revealed evidence of prosecutorial misconduct, exposing flaws in the CRD's approach.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gang Rivalry Explodes in Rajouri Garden: The Chilling Tale of a Brutal Hit

Gang Rivalry Explodes in Rajouri Garden: The Chilling Tale of a Brutal Hit

 India
2
Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical Breakthroughs

Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical ...

 Global
3
Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

 India
4
EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024