Cisco Caste Discrimination Case: A Symbolic Victory for Silicon Valley

A US court has imposed a penalty on a California state government wing in a landmark caste discrimination case involving Cisco. The case brought significant scrutiny to Indian-American managers Sundar Iyer and Ramana Kompella and concluded with a symbolic USD 2,000 sanction against the California Civil Rights Department (CRD).

Richa Gautam, founder of CasteFiles, emphasized the broader implications of the verdict, highlighting how the flawed case had misrepresented the entire community. An unscientific survey by Equality Labs was used as questionable evidence, further skewing the narrative.

The CRD, previously known as the Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH), faced accusations of targeting Iyer and Kompella unfairly, labeling them as perpetrators of caste discrimination. A whistleblower website later revealed evidence of prosecutorial misconduct, exposing flaws in the CRD's approach.

