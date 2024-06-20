Patna High Court Strikes Down Bihar's Increased Reservation Quotas

The Patna High Court has overturned a controversial decision by the Bihar government to increase reservation quotas for Dalits, backward classes, and tribals in state government jobs and educational institutions from 50% to 65%. The ruling was delivered on Thursday by a Division Bench led by Chief Justice K Vinod Chandran.

The court's order was the outcome of multiple petitions that contested the constitutionality of the amendments introduced by the Nitish Kumar government in November 2023. One of the petitioners' counsels, Ritika Rani, highlighted that the amendments violated constitutional provisions.

The Nitish Kumar administration had issued the notification on November 21, 2023, but following hearings conducted in March, the court reserved its verdict until announcing the final decision, which supports the petitioners' stance.

