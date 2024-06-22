Jammu and Kashmir LG Reviews Security and Development Amid Terror Attacks

In the wake of recent terror attacks, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a high-level security and district development review meeting on Saturday, as reported by an official spokesman.

The meeting, featuring key figures such as Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo and Director General of Police R R Swain, also evaluated preparations for the upcoming Amarnath yatra, set to commence on June 29. It included discussions on yatra security, traffic management, and essential facilities for pilgrims.

In response to the recent terror incidents that resulted in multiple casualties, the Lt Governor emphasized the importance of dismantling the terror ecosystem through coordinated efforts between security forces and administration. He also instructed stringent measures to ensure road safety and to tackle issues like illegal mining and drug abuse.

