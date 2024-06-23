Left Menu

JD(S) Leader Suraj Revanna Arrested Amid Sexual Abuse Allegations

JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna has been arrested on charges of 'unnatural offences' after a complaint of sexual abuse was filed against him. The case involves allegations from a 27-year-old man, leading to the booking of Revanna under various IPC sections. Suraj Revanna refutes the charges, claiming extortion.

23-06-2024
JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna, brother of former MP Prajwal Revanna, was arrested on Sunday for charges related to 'unnatural offences,' according to police sources.

The arrest comes after allegations of sexual abuse surfaced from a party worker, leading to his booking under several sections of the IPC, including 'unnatural offences.'

Suraj Revanna, questioned at CEN police station overnight, was arrested after a 27-year-old man accused him of sexual abuse at his farmhouse in Ghannikada on June 16. The Holenarasipura police registered a case under IPC sections 377, 342, and 506.

However, Suraj Revanna, grandson of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, has denied the charges, alleging the complaint was a fabrication aimed at extorting Rs 5 crore from him. Subsequently, police registered a case of extortion against the JD(S) worker based on a complaint by Suraj Revanna's aide Shivakumar. The extortion demand was allegedly reduced to Rs 2 crore.

This incident follows the arrest of Suraj's brother, former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, on similar charges. Prajwal was taken into custody upon his return from Germany, where he fled after accusations of rape and intimidation were filed against him. Their parents, H D Revanna and Bhavani, are out on bail amid allegations of kidnapping an alleged victim of Prajwal's sexual assaults.

