Goa CM Seeks Rs 1,000 Crore for Key Projects & St Francis Xavier's Relics Exposition

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has approached the Centre with a request for a substantial Rs 700 crore allocation for water augmentation projects and an additional Rs 300 crore grant for the decennial exposition of St Francis Xavier's relics, slated for later this year. This was confirmed by officials on Sunday.

Sawant discussed these crucial initiatives during a pre-budget meeting chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Saturday. He emphasized their importance for the development of Goa.

The Basilica of Bom Jesus in Old Goa, near Panaji, houses the relics of St Francis Xavier. The decennial exposition, scheduled between November 21, 2024, and January 5, 2025, attracts millions globally. Sawant stressed on the need for Rs 300 crore to support the event's preparations, according to a statement from the CM's office.

Additionally, the Chief Minister, who manages the state finance department, also requested Rs 700 crore for essential water projects and financial backing for the Konkan Railway to boost connectivity and economic growth. ''These initiatives are vital for Goa's development and we are hopeful they will be part of the Union Budget 2024-2025,'' the CMO stated.

Sawant's visit to Delhi also included participation in the GST Council meeting and the pre-budget discussion led by the Union Finance Minister.

