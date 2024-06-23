Left Menu

Goa CM Seeks Rs 1,000 Crore for Key Projects & St Francis Xavier's Relics Exposition

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has requested Rs 700 crore for water projects and Rs 300 crore for the decennial exposition of St Francis Xavier's relics. Highlighting the significance of these initiatives for Goa's development, Sawant participated in a pre-budget meeting chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 23-06-2024 09:24 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 09:24 IST
Goa CM Seeks Rs 1,000 Crore for Key Projects & St Francis Xavier's Relics Exposition
Pramod Sawant
  • Country:
  • India

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has approached the Centre with a request for a substantial Rs 700 crore allocation for water augmentation projects and an additional Rs 300 crore grant for the decennial exposition of St Francis Xavier's relics, slated for later this year. This was confirmed by officials on Sunday.

Sawant discussed these crucial initiatives during a pre-budget meeting chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Saturday. He emphasized their importance for the development of Goa.

The Basilica of Bom Jesus in Old Goa, near Panaji, houses the relics of St Francis Xavier. The decennial exposition, scheduled between November 21, 2024, and January 5, 2025, attracts millions globally. Sawant stressed on the need for Rs 300 crore to support the event's preparations, according to a statement from the CM's office.

Additionally, the Chief Minister, who manages the state finance department, also requested Rs 700 crore for essential water projects and financial backing for the Konkan Railway to boost connectivity and economic growth. ''These initiatives are vital for Goa's development and we are hopeful they will be part of the Union Budget 2024-2025,'' the CMO stated.

Sawant's visit to Delhi also included participation in the GST Council meeting and the pre-budget discussion led by the Union Finance Minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

 United States
2
Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bilawal

Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bila...

 Pakistan
3
Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

 Global
4
Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Crafting User-Centric Urban Spaces: The Synergy of BIM, IoT, and Blockchain in Smart City Development

Revolutionizing Digital Economy Security with Cutting-Edge Network Protection Technologies

Transforming Urban Landscapes: How Tall Buildings and Strategic Green Space Placement Reduce City Temperatures

AIMM Model: Comprehensive Strategies for Effective Public Health Communication During Disasters

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024