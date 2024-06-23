Left Menu

A Hero's Last Words: The Courage of DSP Humayun Bhat

Eight months after DSP Humayun Bhat's tragic death in a gunfight, his father's memories of their last conversation and his unshakeable courage continue to resonate. As his family navigates their loss, they find solace in his sacrifice and the legacy he left behind.

Eight months have passed since DSP Humayun Bhat's final, fateful words resonated with his father, retired Jammu and Kashmir Inspector General of Police Ghulam Hasan Bhat. 'I am hit...Please don't panic,' Humayun reassured over a 13-second call during a deadly gunfight with terrorists on September 13 last year.

The impact of his son's bravery remains profoundly etched in Ghulam Bhat's memory, especially as he approaches the first birthday of his grandson Ashar, a child who will never meet his father. 'When I see Ashar crawling, I remember my son Humayun,' Ghulam said tearfully. The family recalls how the call left them in a harrowing state of suspense until Humayun's body was brought to Srinagar.

Despite the overwhelming grief, the family finds comfort in remembering Humayun's dedication and sacrifice for the nation. Humayun's wife Fathima and his brother Dr. Hanaan struggle with the loss, but also find periods of solace in their memories and weekly visits with Humayun's parents. As Ghulam relives the fateful day, he takes pride in his son's valor, a legacy that will forever remain alive in their hearts.

