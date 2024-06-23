Left Menu

NSA Invoked in Cow Meat Case, Protests Erupt in Madhya Pradesh

The stringent National Security Act (NSA) was invoked against two persons in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district following the recovery of cow meat. The police arrested four individuals, including two women, and detained a minor. This has led to protests from right-wing organizations and ongoing police investigations.

PTI | Morena | Updated: 23-06-2024 13:32 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 13:32 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The stringent National Security Act (NSA) has been invoked against two individuals in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district after the recovery of cow meat, police confirmed on Sunday.

Officials responded to a complaint of cow slaughter, seizing beef, bones, and cow skin from a house in Noorabad village. Villager Anipal Gurjar, who reported the incident, claimed he was attacked after witnessing the act but managed to escape and notify the police.

The operation resulted in the arrest of four individuals, including two women, with one minor also detained. Among the arrested, two men, Asgar and Retua, were specifically booked under the NSA and sent to jail.

The incident triggered protests from right-wing groups, who blocked roads the following day. In addition to the NSA charges, nine individuals were cited under various animal cruelty, anti-slaughter, and public disorder laws. Authorities are continuing their search for other suspects believed to be involved, extending their investigation to both Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

In a separate incident, the NSA was also invoked against two men in Seoni related to cow slaughter charges, resulting in administrative changes within the district's governmental leadership.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

