Six Arrested in Rs 2.50 Lakh International Courier Scam

In a significant bust, Delhi Police have apprehended six people accused of scamming Deepanshu Vaid of Rs 2.50 lakh by posing as officials from an international courier service. The fraudsters, hailing from different states, manipulated Vaid by threatening legal repercussions if he failed to make the payment.

The suspects, Vishal Joshi (24), an engineer from Delhi, Ansh (24) and Samarth (23) from Haryana, Pranjal Kumar Sahni (24) from UP, Satender Dhaka (29) from MP, and Vedant Prabhkar Nagarkar (26) from Maharashtra, engaged in the scam under the guise of an ongoing investigation by Mumbai Police.

During the probe, it was discovered that the gang had lost significant sums in cryptocurrency trading and resorted to using Vaid's funds to cover their losses. The fraudulent activities extended over various states, with the accused transferring non-trivial amounts between bank accounts, until their eventual apprehension.

