DRI Officials Bust Tanzanian Cocaine Smuggling Attempt at International Airport

Two Tanzanian passengers were apprehended last week at the international airport here by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials for allegedly attempting to smuggle cocaine worth ₹19 crore, officials revealed on Sunday.

Based on specific intelligence, the DRI carried out x-ray screenings of the passengers—one male and one female—which showed the presence of capsules in their stomachs.

The passengers were taken to a private hospital near the airport, where 100 capsules filled with cocaine were extracted from their bodies. The total seizure amounted to 1,945 grams of cocaine, valued at ₹19 crore.

Following the recovery, both passengers were apprehended on June 20. The male passenger was produced before a local court and remanded into judicial custody, while the female passenger remains under medical treatment at the hospital.

