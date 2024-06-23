DRI Officials Bust Tanzanian Cocaine Smuggling Attempt at International Airport
Two Tanzanian passengers were caught at an international airport for attempting to smuggle cocaine worth ₹19 crore. They were apprehended after x-ray screenings revealed drug capsules in their stomachs. A total of 100 cocaine capsules were extracted and tested positive. The passengers were subsequently arrested or hospitalized.
- Country:
- India
Two Tanzanian passengers were apprehended last week at the international airport here by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials for allegedly attempting to smuggle cocaine worth ₹19 crore, officials revealed on Sunday.
Based on specific intelligence, the DRI carried out x-ray screenings of the passengers—one male and one female—which showed the presence of capsules in their stomachs.
The passengers were taken to a private hospital near the airport, where 100 capsules filled with cocaine were extracted from their bodies. The total seizure amounted to 1,945 grams of cocaine, valued at ₹19 crore.
Following the recovery, both passengers were apprehended on June 20. The male passenger was produced before a local court and remanded into judicial custody, while the female passenger remains under medical treatment at the hospital.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Massive Drug Seizure in Assam: Rs 6 Crore Worth Narcotics Confiscated
Supreme Court Upholds Drug Smuggling Conviction Amid Controversial Expert Testimony
Supreme Court Upholds Drug Smuggling Conviction Amid Expert Testimony Controversy
Massive Drug Seizure: Hybrid Ganja Worth Rs 3.50 Crore Hidden in Baby Toys and Diapers