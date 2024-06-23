Left Menu

DRI Officials Bust Tanzanian Cocaine Smuggling Attempt at International Airport

Two Tanzanian passengers were caught at an international airport for attempting to smuggle cocaine worth ₹19 crore. They were apprehended after x-ray screenings revealed drug capsules in their stomachs. A total of 100 cocaine capsules were extracted and tested positive. The passengers were subsequently arrested or hospitalized.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 23-06-2024 16:14 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 16:14 IST
DRI Officials Bust Tanzanian Cocaine Smuggling Attempt at International Airport
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Two Tanzanian passengers were apprehended last week at the international airport here by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials for allegedly attempting to smuggle cocaine worth ₹19 crore, officials revealed on Sunday.

Based on specific intelligence, the DRI carried out x-ray screenings of the passengers—one male and one female—which showed the presence of capsules in their stomachs.

The passengers were taken to a private hospital near the airport, where 100 capsules filled with cocaine were extracted from their bodies. The total seizure amounted to 1,945 grams of cocaine, valued at ₹19 crore.

Following the recovery, both passengers were apprehended on June 20. The male passenger was produced before a local court and remanded into judicial custody, while the female passenger remains under medical treatment at the hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

 United States
2
Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bilawal

Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bila...

 Pakistan
3
Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

 Global
4
Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Crafting User-Centric Urban Spaces: The Synergy of BIM, IoT, and Blockchain in Smart City Development

Revolutionizing Digital Economy Security with Cutting-Edge Network Protection Technologies

Transforming Urban Landscapes: How Tall Buildings and Strategic Green Space Placement Reduce City Temperatures

AIMM Model: Comprehensive Strategies for Effective Public Health Communication During Disasters

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024