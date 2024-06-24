EU Implements 14th Sanction Package Against Russia Amid Ukraine Conflict
The European Union has introduced its 14th package of sanctions against Russia due to its ongoing war in Ukraine. This new set of measures bans the reloading of Russian liquefied natural gas within EU borders for third-country shipments, enhances tools to prevent sanction circumventions, and targets 116 additional individuals and entities.
EU countries on Monday agreed on a new package of sanctions against Russia over its war in Ukraine.
The EU's 14th package of sanctions against Russia includes a ban on reloading Russian liquefied natural gas in the EU for further shipment to third countries.
It also offers the EU more tools to crack down on circumvention of sanctions, as well as targeting an additional 116 individuals and entities for actions against Ukraine.
