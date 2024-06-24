BJP Calls for CBI Probe in Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy

A BJP delegation led by its state chief K Annamalai on Monday met Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, demanding a CBI investigation into the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy which resulted in 53 fatalities.

In a furious post on 'X,' Annamalai asserted that 60 lives had been lost in the tragedy, urging the Governor to press Chief Minister M K Stalin into dismissing S Muthusamy, the Prohibition and Excise Minister, holding him accountable.

He accused the ruling DMK of showing a blatant disregard for the alarming rise in the availability of ganja and illicit arrack over the past three years, leading to public suspicions. 'Due to the DMK government's negligence, we have lost 60 lives to illicit arrack in Kallakurichi. Today, we sought a CBI probe to identify the culprits behind this illegal distribution,' said Annamalai.

Annamalai further criticized the CM for inaction against Minister Muthusamy despite numerous deaths, fueling public outrage.

'We also urged the Governor to insist the Chief Minister to relieve the Prohibition and Excise Minister from his duties,' he added.

The BJP delegation was accompanied by former TN BJP chief and former Telangana governor, Tamilisai Soundararajan.

